Queen Evicted From BBNaija Shine Ya Eye House

Queen Mercy Atang has been evicted from the BBNaija Shine Ya Eye House on Sunday night, September 26, 2021.

The Akwa Ibom-born reality TV star spent a total of nine weeks in the house.

Queen got on stage and chatted with Ebuka Obi Uchendu about her relationship with White Money in the house among other things.

According to the 26-year-old former beauty queen, she was shocked to leave the house because she has a winning spirit and she came into the house with the winning spirit.

Queen also said that she is open to friendship or anything else with White Money.

She further revealed her plans of being involved in governance and her charity organizations.