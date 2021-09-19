Saskay Evicted From BBNaija Shine Ya Eye House

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Saskay, has been evicted from the BBNaija Shine Ya Eye House.

The 21-year-old makeup artist is the second housemate to be evicted from the Big Brother house on Sunday night, September 19, 2021.

Saskay got on the stage with Ebuka Obi Uchendu and told him that she is relieved to be out of the house because she was a little too tired of the whole reality TV thing.

The Adamawa State-born reality TV star told Ebuka that she would focus on her lipgloss brand after the house and she would also like to have a retirement home for old people.