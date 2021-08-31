BBNaija Shine Ya Eye: Why I Would Evict Tega If I Had The Power To – Saskay

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Saskay, has said that she would evict Tega if she had the power to.

Saskay made this known during her diary session on Tuesday.

Saskay was asked to pick a fellow nominated housemate she would like to evict if she had the power to and she chose Tega.

The 21-year-old said she would evict Tega because she likes to put pressure on other female housemates to be like her.

Read Also: #BBNaija: “I’m sure that my boyfriend won’t continue our relationship when I’m out of the house” – Saskay

In her words:

“I would evict Tega because whenever any of the female housemates says she can’t shower with a male housemate, Tega would scoff and say that there is nothing wrong in that and that she showers with the male housemates despite being married so why can’t they who are not married also do that or why are they complaining about it. Just because you can shower with a male housemate and you are married does not mean that we should be like you.”