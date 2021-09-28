Stop Living A Reckless Life; Take Care Of Your Health, Daddy Showkey Tells Fans

Veteran Nigerian musician, Daddy Showkey, has released a video of himself dishing out some important pieces of advice to his fans and followers.

In the video, the 51-year-old veteran music artist said that it’s important to live a healthy lifestyle and avoid living recklessly.

In his words:

“If you like, agree. If you like, no agree. If you like, like this thing. If you like, no like am. Take care of your health. Stop living a reckless life. You understand me? Take care of your health. A lot of young people now get high blood pressure but dem no know because dem no dey do checkup.”