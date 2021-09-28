Marriage Is A Difficult Reality – BBNaija’s Tega

Former BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Tega, has said that marriage is a difficult reality.

The reality TV star opened up about this on her Snapchat Stories.

“You can be 45 years in marriage and still feel trapped omoooo mannnnn it’s a difficult reality,” the mother of one wrote.

Information Nigeria recalls that Tega was part of the biggest controversy of the Shine Ya Eye season after she got involved in sexual activities with her fellow housemate, Boma during her last moments on the show which was caught on camera and led to a public outrage.

Tega further created a stir when she said that it was a script that she came up with to make the show interesting.