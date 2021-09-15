Thank You For Being An Inspiration, Mercy Aigbe Tells Sola Sobowale

By
Damilola Ayomide
-
Thank You For Being An Inspiration, Mercy Aigbe Tells Sola Sobowale
Sola Sobowale, Mercy Aigbe

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, has taken to her Instagram page to celebrate her senior colleague, Sola Sobowale.

Describing the veteran actress as her role model, Aigbe states that she did not make a mistake choosing her.

WCW @solasobowale 😍😍I didn’t make a mistake choosing you as a role model, I have loved you a long time! Guys this woman, Liz Benson and @patienceozokwo were my reasons for being an actress ( asides my deep rooted passion for the job ) I absolutely adored and still adore them …..

Read AlsoI Have Never Kissed Sola Sobowale In A Movie – RMD

I remember my first encounter with you several years ago on the set of your movie Ohun Oko so mi da ( story for another day). God bless you Mama @solasobowale for being a great inspiration! Love you,” she wrote.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here