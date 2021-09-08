I Have Never Kissed Sola Sobowale In A Movie – RMD

Veteran Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe Damijo, alias RMD, has said that he has never had the privilege of kissing Sola Sobowale on set.

RMD said this during a chat with Sobowale with respect to Kemi Adetiba’s Netflix Original series, King of Boys: The Return of the King.

RMD revealed that he met Sobowale 37 years ago in 1984. He further disclosed that they met each other in Tade Ogidan’s office in Surulere.

Speaking on working with Sobowale, he said that they have acted as a couple many times but it’s funny that they have never kissed on set.

He joked that he hopes to kiss her in the subsequent seasons of King of Boys.