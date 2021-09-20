“Thunder Is Waiting For You,” Ifu Ennada Tackles Troll

BBNaija Double Wahala season three ex-housemate, Ifu Ennada, has given a clapback to a troll who bodyshamed her.

The troll with the handle @owo_mehn commented on her post:

“You no get any curves Ifu, pls stop confusing us @ifuennada”

Clapping back at him, the reality TV star cum actress and entrepreneur wrote:

“We live in a world where a vertically challenged married man is so obsessed with a single girl’s body, he feels the best way to express it is to troll her on her own page early in the morning. Owolabi, Thunder is waiting for you this week.”