Actress Etinosa Idemudia Vows Never To Give Birth Again After Losing Dad

Nigerian actress, Etinosa Idemudia, has taken to her Instagram page to mourn her late father.

The mother of one further took to her Instagram Stories to rant about the pain of losing a loved one.

The actress wrote that life is futile and there is no point in bringing children to the world to experience the vanity of life only for death to kill them in the end.

The movie star then said that she is getting an hysterectomy so that she will be unable to have more children, noting that this is her own way of preventing more people from experiencing pain and death.