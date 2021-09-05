Tonto Dikeh Cheated On Me Many Times, Made My Life A Living Hell – Ex-boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri

Prince Kpokpogri has continued to spill more beans about his former relationship with Tonto Dikeh.

The activist-cum-politician took to his Instagram Stories on Sunday to reveal that he went through hell while dating the actress for barely three months.

He further claimed that he would be releasing the evidence of how the mother of one cheated on him countless times which he found out and confronted her about.

He said that she would cry and threaten to kill herself if he leaves her which made him forgive her on several occasions after her escapades with different men in Lagos.

Kpokpogri further advised Nigerian men to be careful of Tonto because she plots the downfall of men in collaboration with bloggers, describing her as ‘Helen of Troy’.