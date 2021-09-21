Why I Didn’t Believe Cross Was Attracted To Me – Saskay

Newly-evicted BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Saskay, has told Ebuka Obi-Uchendu in a recent interview that she didn’t believe that Cross was attracted to her.

The 21-year-old dark-skinned reality TV star shared with Ebuka that Yousef was the person who told her that he liked her but he did not define things with her.

Saskay then said that Jay Paul told her that he liked her before Cross made his attraction known to her.

The ex-BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemate said that she did not believe that Cross was attracted to her because she thought that a man like him would be attracted to a girl like her.

Saskay also said that it was Peace who made her realize that Cross liked her and she did not believe until when Cross approached her to tell her by himself.