Why Many Nigerians Are Angry – Comedian Woli Arole

Popular Nigerian comedian, Oluwatoyin Bayegun, alias Woli Arole, has provided his own understanding of the attitude of many Nigerians who are often angry and overreact.

According to the comic content creator and actor, a lot of Nigerians tend to overreact to little issues and get angry easily because of the hardships that many people are going through.

Read Also: Don’t Compare Wizkid To Fela, Comedian Woli Arole Warns Trolls

Taking to his Instagram page, Woli Arole wrote:

“I realise a lot of Nigerians are either over reactive or very angry over little issue. No blame them too much, people are going through a lot. This post fit vex one person like that. Abeg no vex.”