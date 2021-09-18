“My Pillar And Strength,” Comedian Bovi Celebrates His Wife On Her Birthday

By
Damilola Ayomide
-
Bovi and his wife, Kris Asimonye

Popular Nigerian comedian, Bovi Ugboma, has taken to his Instagram page to celebrate his wife, Kris Asimonye as she turns a year older on her birthday, Saturday, September 18, 2021.

The veteran stand-up comedian and actor described her as his pillar and strength as he went further to share a photo of her donned in a beautiful high-slit red gown.

My heart is a year older today. My pillar and my strength ; the fresh air I breathe, my vitamin A to Z, my everything plus extra. Happy birthday my partner for life @krisasimonye . May your days be long, beautiful, healthy , wealthy and without sorrow 🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍,” Bovi wrote.

