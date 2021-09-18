“My Pillar And Strength,” Comedian Bovi Celebrates His Wife On Her Birthday

Popular Nigerian comedian, Bovi Ugboma, has taken to his Instagram page to celebrate his wife, Kris Asimonye as she turns a year older on her birthday, Saturday, September 18, 2021.

The veteran stand-up comedian and actor described her as his pillar and strength as he went further to share a photo of her donned in a beautiful high-slit red gown.

“My heart is a year older today. My pillar and my strength ; the fresh air I breathe, my vitamin A to Z, my everything plus extra. Happy birthday my partner for life @krisasimonye . May your days be long, beautiful, healthy , wealthy and without sorrow 🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍,” Bovi wrote.