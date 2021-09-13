Don’t Compare Wizkid To Fela, Comedian Woli Arole Warns Trolls

Nigerian comedian, Woli Arole, has warned netizens to stop comparing music star Wizkid to late Afrobeats pioneer, Fela.

The comedian and actor took to his Twitter page to reveal why he will not tolerate anyone who is trying to compare the duo.

According to Arole, Fela is so great that he is being studied as a course in London universities.

He wrote:

“Please nobody should compare Wizkid and Fela around me oooooooo. When I went to study “Filmmaking in London”, my lecturer asked me “Where are you from?” I replied “Nigeria”. He replied “Do you know Fela?” Mo foh. Fela is being studied in universities abroad.”