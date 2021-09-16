“Work Out Your Marriages; We’re Tired Of Breakups And Divorces” – BBA’s Huddah Monroe

Big Brother Africa star, Huddah Monroe, has prayed for all marriages to last forever and stand the test of time.

The reality TV star took to her Instagram page to urge people to work out their marriages.

Read Also: OAP Ogbolor Slams BBA’s Huddah For Saying She Can’t Marry A Nigerian Man

She wrote:

“May all marriages be forever! We are tired of break ups & divorces. Please work it out no matter the differences if you decide to go on that journey! Go in it. UNDERSTANDING. FORGIVENESS. KINDNESS is key, no matter what happens, work it the fuck out! My parents have been together forever! And they fight, they argue but still together!”