Abducted Emir Of Bungudu Regains Freedom

The abducted Emir of Bungudu, Alhaji Hassan Attahiru, has regained his freedom.

A family member of the Emir, Gazali Shehu Ahmad, who is also a Special Adviser to Zamfara State Governor on Strategy, confirmed his release on his personal Facebook page on Saturday.

The Emir was in captivity for 32 days before he regained his freedom

“On behalf of the family and Bungudu Emirate, we wish to thank everyone for the prayers and support during this trying time,” Ahmad said on Facebook, on behalf of the family and Bungudu emirate.

“We appreciate all the efforts of Kaduna State Government throughout this challenging period.

“Our immense gratitude to the Zamfara State Government in playing a key role to see our father returned home safely.”

“We salute the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) and Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) for the support in facilitating the release of the Emir.

“We wish to plead with the public to respect the privacy of the Emir in the coming weeks as he receives medical attention and post-trauma management.”