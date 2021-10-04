Actress Omoni Oboli Celebrates Son’s 20th Birthday

Nollywood actress, Omoni Oboli, has penned down a heartwarming birthday message for her first son as he celebrates his 20th birthday today, 4th October 2021.

Taking to her Instagram page, Omoni Oboli described her son as one who taught her how to love unconditionally, adding that she had him when she was coming into her own.

“Son of my youth! The one who taught me how to love unconditionally! @tobeoboli ❤️I was barely coming into my own when I had you. A young girl myself but I bless God for His grace upon our lives that your dad and I didn’t mess things up. My sonshine. I will bless the Lord at all times! His praise shall continually be in my mouth. My Tobe, you will fulfill destiny! You will be the greatest, God will surround you with favor as with a shield. Kings will come to the brightness of your arising!

Read Also: I Am A Very Ambitious Woman – Actress Omoni Oboli

Everything you touch will turn to gold! Eye has not seen, ear has not heard what the Lord has in store for you and I’m blessed to share in your glory. I love you with every fiber of my very being ❤️❤️❤️ Magnify the Lord with me. My first born son is 20 years old! Wow!” the actress and filmmaker captioned her post.