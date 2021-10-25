Bakare: Anyone Who Wants To Lead Nigeria Must Negotiate With The North

Serving overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare has stated that anybody that wants to lead Nigeria must negotiate with the northern region of the country.

Speaking in an interview with ThisDay, Bakare said he doubts if the north would willingly give up power.

He stated that no section of the country “can win an election by itself” and as such, collaboration is pertinent to electoral victory.

“The way our country is constituted right now, no matter who wants to lead this country. Anyone that wants to lead this country right now will have to negotiate with the north and the north has a way of giving you the crown and holding the sceptre and if that’s going to change, our glorified death certificate called the Nigerian constitution must have to go through a rejig,” he said.

“I honestly will say, almost all the things that were going for the north in the days of Ahmadu Bello are no longer there. The textile industries where they dominated are not there anymore. The groundnut pyramids, etc. And what they have is what they hold. They have power.

“Nigeria is structured in such a way that no section can win an election by itself. The southerner cannot win an election without reaching out to the north and the northerner cannot win the election without reaching out to the south.”