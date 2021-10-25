Why I Can’t Take Acting As A Profession – BBNaija’s Wathoni

BBNaija Lockdown alumna, Wathoni Anyasi, has revealed why she can’t take acting as a profession in Nigeria.

A follower asked the reality TV star to consider going into acting because she is beautiful via a question-and-answer session on Instagram Stories.

“Have you considered acting as a profession? Cos you are too beautiful,” the fan wrote.

The mother of one then replied that she has considered becoming an actress many times but she could not make it because actresses in Nollywood use their body to make waves in the industry.

In her words, “I have and so many times even. But in this part of the world, your body is what helps you in that industry unfortunately.”

