Bakare Hails National Assembly Over E-Transmission Of Result

Pastor Tunde Bakare, the Overseer of Citadel Global Community Church has commended the national assembly for empowering the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to determine the mode of transmitting election results.

He hailed the lawmakers while speaking with reporters at the presidential villa after meeting President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday.

Also Read: Electronic Transmission Of Results Will Reduce Electoral Fraud, Says Wike

“Perhaps one of the best things the present national assembly has done, especially the Senate, because, with that, Nigerians can vote and then results can be transmitted so easily,” he said.

“Not only that, part of the state of the nation address that I did on October 10, I emphasised how Nigeria youth, especially undergraduates, are disenfranchised in our country.”