Electronic Transmission Of Results Will Reduce Electoral Fraud, Says Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has expressed that electronic transmission of results if adopted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), will reduce electoral fraud.

He stated this during an interview in Port Harcourt, the state capital, on Tuesday.

Wike commended the National Assembly for empowering INEC to determine the mode of transmission of results.

He described the parliament’s move as a welcome development.

He said the process would be a trust in the nation’s electoral system that would also reduce election litigations.

He however urged the National Assembly not to not to decide for political parties, the method to be adopted in the conduct of their primary election as been recommended in some clauses in the Electoral Act Repeal and Re-Enactment bill.

“Now that the result will be transmitted electronically, no way for rigging,” he said. “Only those who support rigging are against results to be transmitted electronically.

“If any politician believes that he or she has done well for the people, you will know that that politician will not be afraid and will say ‘whichever way you want to transmit the result, I am available for it but I want it to be transparent.

“I want people to have confidence in the electoral system to help INEC so that nobody goes to attack INEC officials.”