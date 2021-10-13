“I’ll Show Jane Mena What An Elder Stands For” – Tonto Dikeh

Popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has said that she will show Instagram dancer, Jane Mena what an elder stands for.

The mother of one made this known in the comments section of her friend and colleague, actress Doris Ogala after the latter made a lengthy post on her Instagram page calling out Jane Mena.

Ogala claimed that the dancer has been begging her on the phone to speak to Tonto Dikeh only to come on social media to take a 360 degrees detour.

Ogala further said that Tonto Dikeh will not fall for Jane Mena’s childish rantings because kids like her always react on impulse.

Commenting, Tonto Dikeh wrote: “Doris this child knows nothing yet. I will show her what an elder stands for. Don’t release nothing. It’s a trap. We release when it’s time to the right authorities.”