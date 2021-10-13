It’s Poverty That Makes People Say They Can’t Do Cosmetic Surgery – BBNaija’s Khloe

BBNaija Double Wahala season three ex-housemate, Abiri Oluwabusayomi, popularly known as Khloe, has said that it’s only poverty that makes people say that they cannot do cosmetic surgery.

The reality TV star talked about the process of getting her BBL surgery done in a recent interview with on-air personality, Dada Boy Ehiz.

In her words:

“I made up my mind in less than two weeks and I got it done in less than two weeks. And I used to think I would never do it. I don’t even know if I want to do any procedure again because of the pain but it’s worth it. As a woman, you need to be confident. If you have the money, please fix your body. I will tell you that for a fact. Na poverty dey make people say ‘I no fit do surgery’. If you get money, you go do am because no woman wants to see herself with a big belly.”

