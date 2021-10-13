“Focus Your Energy On Your Ex-boyfriend,” Shade Ladipo Tells Tonto Dikeh

Popular media personality, Shade Ladipo, has offered a piece of advice to Tonto Dikeh regarding her rift with dancer Jane Mena.

Information Nigeria recalls that the rift started when Tonto Dikeh alleged in her Instagram post that her ex-boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri is in possession of Jane Mena’s sex tapes.

Kpokpogri replied her post, debunking her allegations. He also tendered an apology to the dancer’s husband.

However, with the petition filed against Tonto Dikeh by Jane Mena, the actress insists that the sex tape exists and she won’t back down even if they go to court.

Read Also: “Your Opinion Is Not Needed,” Tonto Dikeh Replies Shade Ladipo

Weighing in on the drama, Shade Ladipo took to her Instagram Stories to advise Tonto Dikeh to focus her energy on her ex-boyfriend who hurt her instead of Jane Mena who didn’t hurt her.