“I’ll Pay To Watch My Friend, Jane Mena’s Sex Tape” – Korra Obidi

Popular Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi, has come to the defense of her friend, Jane Mena over her alleged sex tape in the possession of actress Tonto Dikeh’s ex-boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri.

According to Obidi, Jane Mena has done nothing wrong even if she has a sex tape because to err is human.

Korra Obidi further said that she’s certain that there are people who have been risqué enough to film themselves in the act with their loved ones but because her friend Jane Mena is a celebrity, everyone trolled her savagely making her feel like the worst person in the world to the extent of having a miscarriage.

Obidi also went ahead to say that even if her friend has a sex tape, she would pay to watch it because her friend is hot.