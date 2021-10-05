Bayelsa Decries Schools Resumption Before Stipulated Date

Bayelsa State government has faulted some schools for flouting government’s directives on resumption date.

Education Commissioner Dr. Gentle Emelah, on Monday, stated that it had come to the notice of the government that some private schools had resumed academic activities, against government’s stipulated date of November 2021.

He stated that the adjustment of the academic calendar was necessitated by the persistent perennial flood experienced recently.

Emelah said: “Due to perennial flooding experienced in the state, government has adjusted the academic calendar to prevent children from going to school during the flood period, for safety and to resume in November, which is the beginning of regular dry season.

“Government is, however, monitoring the flood situation and may announce resumption of schools before next month, should there be any need to do so. But for now, all schools are advised to remain closed.”

He thereby directed schools that had resumed to shut down and advised them to wait for further directive from the government, as the ministry would not hesitate to sanction any erring school.