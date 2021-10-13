BBNaija’s Khafi Replies Troll Who Asked If Her Son Is Ugly

BBNaija Pepper Dem season four star, Khafi, has written a reply after a troll asked her if she is hiding her son’s face because he is ugly.

The reality TV star used the troll’s comment to participate in Simi’s viral challenge tagged #NobodyLikeWoman.

“Her baby must be ugly. That’s why she is not showing his face,” Khafi wrote for the challenge.

However, she went ahead to write why she entered the troll’s comment for the #NobodyLikeWoman challenge for those who didn’t believe that someone said that to her.

Sharing a screenshot of the troll’s comment, the mother of one wrote:

“For everyone who said I was lying or making up my previous post…Women endure many unspeakable things and most times do so in silence. When they do share they get hit with labels like “attention seeker, liar” etc. We are so programmed to internalise hurt that when it is shared the hearer is more offended by the sharing than what actually happened. Regardless, I normally block and delete comments like this and keep it moving. But I’m guessing that is why @symplysimi started this challenge, because we shouldn’t have to. And if you feel offended by others sharing their truth, ask yourself why.

For Sharron who felt the need to say this, I pray no one says such about your children, born or unborn. My son is beautiful just like his Daddy and I hope my husband and I are able to raise our child in a way that he is so fortified in who he is in God that mean things like this don’t affect him, but not everyone is that fortunate. Wouldn’t it be easier if we were just nicer to each other? Every word shapes us, so I hope you’ll pick yours better in the future.”