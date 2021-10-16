BBNaija’s Lucy Slams Follower For Saying She Is Into Runs

BBNaija Lockdown ex-housemate, Lucy Edet, has slammed a follower who accused her of doing runs after she shared a WhatsApp conversation with an unknown man.

The reality TV star posted the conversation on her Stories and warned that no one should ever give out her number without her permission.

In the chats, the person identified himself as Debo and told Lucy that he is a businessman based in Port Harcourt but he just came to Lagos and he wants her for the night.

However, a netizen saw the chats and commented that Lucy must be into runs for someone to recommend her number.

“@krimmyofficial__ it’s you and your mother and sister that do runs! Your future kids and grand kids too,” the reality TV star fired back.