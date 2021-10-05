“Don’t Take Sides,” OAP Dotun Warns Daddy Freeze Over Brymo, 2face Idibia Clash

Popular Nigerian OAP, Dotun, has reacted to the post made by Daddy Freeze to singer Brymo after the latter called out 2face on social media.

Daddy Freeze wrote:

“Brymo, in my humble opinion, saying this is wrong, haba. And the timing too, these people have gone through a lot…I’m not saying you shouldn’t speak your truth, it’s just better to let certain dogs lie, and kicking a man when he is down is also not right.”

Commenting under Freeze’s post, Dotun wrote:

“Freeze you are already taking sides. Find out from both parties first. If you said he should have handled this differently, fair enough but don’t suddenly take sides.”

Dotun went on to add that, “Sometimes being trapped with the truth is tough but let us all be careful when it comes to these type of issues. Play safe.”