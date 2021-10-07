“Don’t Waste Your Savings On Jaw-Dropping Pictures,” Ultimate Love Star, Kachi Advises Ex-BBNaija Housemates

Ultimate Love Star, Onyekachi Ucheagwu, also known as Kachi, has advised the recent alumna of BBNaija Shine Ya Eye on how to maximize their newfound fame.

The reality TV star took to his social media pages on Thursday to pen a useful advice to the housemates on how to avoid getting broke despite the fact that they are already famous.

In his words:

“Never repeat the mistakes of your predecessors. Don’t waste your entire savings taking jaw dropping pictures for the gram when you barely eat 2 square meals daily. Use this opportunity wisely because wisdom isn’t profitable to direct. Good morning.”