“Entertainers No Longer Have Shame” – Actor Godwin Nnadiekwe

Nollywood actor, Godwin Nnadiekwe, has said that entertainers in recent times are shameless and no longer consider shame before doing certain things.

The movie star took to his Instagram page to share his opinion.

Penning his thoughts down on his Stories, Godwin Nnadiekwe wrote, “I think there’s a worldwide shortage of shame in people these days especially among entertainers. Lately, you see people throwing cautions to the wind irrespective of the outcomes.”

“As much as we glorify these things in the guise of trend or whatever, we need to remind them that the internet does not forget,” he added.

