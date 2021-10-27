Fani-Kayode Accuses Ex-wife Of ‘Exposed Adultery’

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode on Wednesday in Abuja vehemently denied ever threatening the life of his former wife and mother of his children, Mrs. Precious Chikwendu.

Rather, Fani Kayode told a Federal High Court that it was his former wife that walked away from the matrimonial house and refused to return despite all entreaties for her to come and see her children.

The former Aviation Minister’s claim was contained in a counter affidavit he personally deposed to before the court in opposition to the fundamental human rights enforcement suit filed by Mrs Precious Chikwendu against her ex husband.

“On threat to life and peaceful existence, prompted by exposed adultery” Fani Kayode stated, “She is the person who consistently threatens to kill me and the children, even when she is not provoked”.

“The applicant (Precious) puts my life at risk and that of the children, anytime she realized I had discovered her un-repented sexual escapades, either at attempts of such on my men staff, or the actual acts in which she was caught pants down with a man or men” Kayode averred.

“A related incidence occurred sometime in December 2019, when the applicant was caught in the act of adultery with one Naval Officer (Lt. CDR Idenyi) in a hotel located at NAF Valley Estate Asokoro- Abuja;

“This discovery was made because I ensure adequate security watch over my family, for reasons connected to my political involvements; and the fact that my security guards were apprehensive that the applicant was constantly visiting dark and blacklisted places, which were not good for her safety”.

“This adultery incidence was reported to the Police and the Naval officer confessed to it; that she misled him, claiming she was a single woman;

“The matter was recommended for prosecution, but I pleaded with the Police to step it down, in order to avoid further embarrassments.

“A certified true copy of the Police Report is shown to me and marked Exhibit J” Fani Kayode deposed in his counter affidavit.

According to FFK, “it was immediately after this incidence that the applicant became more hostile, aggressive and threatened to kill her kids”.

By the rights enforcement suit, Precious Chikwendu, is praying for an order of court directing Fani Kayode to pay her the sum of N800million as damages.

Other defendants in the suit are the Inspector General of Police, his officers and men, the Deputy Inspector General of Police Force CID, Commissioner of Police FCT, and CSP James Idachaba Officer in Charge of Legal (CID) FCT Command.

Meanwhile, the suit which was slated for hearing by before Justice Inyang Ekwo could not hold due to absence of the judge.

Consequently, the matter was adjourned to November 29.