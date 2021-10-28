Gani Adams Seeks Review Of Police Structure, Says ‘Current Security Architecture Lopsided’

Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams has called on the federal government to review the current police system in the country.

Adams spoke on Wednesday at the 2021 edition of the Olokun festival in Badagry, Lagos state.

He stated that the police system needs to be restructured to ensure effective management of the country’s security challenges.

“Apart from the fact the security architecture and composition of the Nigerian police is wrong and lopsided, it does not really reflect national outlook,” he said.

“The idea of using only one police structure is old and archaic. Nigeria, with over 200 million population and over 300 ethnic nationalities, cannot thrive and prosper with the present system.

“With the present security in Nigeria, it is very clear that Nigeria has grown beyond having only one police structure.”