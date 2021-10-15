Femi Adesina: Nigerians Are More Attracted To Buhari Than Azikiwe, Awolowo

Femi Adesina, presidential spokesperson, has stated that Nigerians are more attracted to President Muhammadu Buhari than first republic leaders like Nnamdi Azikiwe and Obafemi Awolowo.

He made this claim in an article on Thursday entitled, ‘The Essential Buhari: VP Osinbajo got it!’,

Adesina stated that he has not seen any Nigerian leader that has a popular appeal like Buhari.

The spokesman said Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo was right to have described him as “the most popular Nigerian politician that we ever had in this generation”.

“When he said Buhari was possibly Nigeria’s most popular politician that we have had in generations, I believe it, not just by the hearing of the ear, but because my eyes have seen it.

“I am old enough to have seen our colorful and even swashbuckling politicians in action. I have seen the great Obafemi Awolowo. The charismatic Nnamdi Azikiwe (Zik of Africa). Shehu Shagari. Aminu Kano. M.K.O Abiola. Bashir Tofa, and many others in action.

“But I have not seen anyone with the kind of attraction, magnetic pull, that Muhammadu Buhari has. And that is round the country, north and south. People swarm around him as bees do to honey.

“I have been around the country with the President. I have also been to several countries of the world with him. I have not seen any other Nigerian leader, past or present, with his kind of allure, pull, fascination, magnetism.”

“Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo is an honest man. Whatever he tells you, please take it seriously,” he said.