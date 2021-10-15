Funds Spent By Governors On Security Enough To Finance State Police: Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has expressed that the resources expended on security by state governors can be used to fund state police.

Sanwo-Olu said state policing will help subnationals ensure that businesses and investments are secure.

The governor spoke on Thursday at the Fountain Summit held in Ekiti state.

“One point that we should not drop is the issue around state police, we have talked about it,” he said.

“We believe the amount of resource each subnational is spending on security is enough for them to have state police. We believe that after this Ekiti summit, the federal government will support the creation of state police.”