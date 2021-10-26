“I Might Never Get Married” – Singer Burna Boy

Popular Nigerian music star, Damini Ogulu, professionally known as Burna Boy, has stated that he might never get married.

The self-proclaimed African Giant took to his Instagram Story to share his mum’s reaction whenever he talks about his intention to never get married even though he might not be serious about it.

The “Want It All” crooner wrote, “My mum hates it so much when I tell her I’m never getting married. She turns red!! My own issue is that now I’m not too sure if I really mean it or I just say it to piss her off.”

