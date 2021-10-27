“I Now Appreciate My Dad; He Made Us Tough,” Actor Yul Edochie Recounts Childhood Memories

Popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has recounted his fond childhood memories with his father, veteran actor Pete Edochie.

Yul Edochie shared the memories on his Instagram page and described Pete Edochie as a father who was strict to a fault.

According to Yul, he now appreciates his father’s strictness because it is what made him and his siblings tough.

“Those days as kids, when we had malaria my mum could spend so long petting and begging you to take your Nivaquine drugs which were very bitter then. When that style no work, she’ll now send someone to go call Popsi.

Omo, Once my Dad comes into the room, standing at the door staring at you with his mean face and his belt in hand bros you go rush your drugs instantly and be happy after taking them.

And once he’s around you must take your drugs with water, no matter how bitter it is, no drink for you oo, just water. Popsi was strict to a fault. Him no get time to pet you oo. No nonsense man. Those days we dey fear am oo. Now I appreciate him so much. He made us tough. Ebubedike 1 of Africa. @peteedochie I love this man. My man forever,” Yul Edochie wrote.

Read Also: I am not under pressure to surpass Pete Edochie’s achievements –Yul