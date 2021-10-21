I Will No Longer Give Police Officers My Money – Ruggedman

Veteran Nigerian musician, Ruggedman, has vowed never to give a dime of his own to Nigerian police officers again.

Ruggedman posted this on his Instagram page where he urged Nigerians who own cars to get all their vehicle documents updated so that they will also no longer have to give police officers on the streets money.

In his words:

“Nigerians with cars, get all your vehicle documents updated. Do not give any Nigerian police officer you come across on the streets 1 kobo. 1 kobo of my money will never touch the hand of any Nigerian police officer because of how you have been treating innocent Nigerians over the years.”

Read Also: Twitter Is The Least Of Our Problems In Nigeria – Ruggedman