Ifu Ennada dragged over story on how her father helped stranded fellow with family’s feeding money

Reality star, Ifu Ennada, is faced with backlash following a motivational story she told on how her father helped a stranded fellow with the family’s feeding money.

Ifu had taken to her Instastory to pen a story that empathizes the need to have a kind heart even if it takes spending the last kobo in one’s pocket.

“The Truth…

It’s not the person that has the most money that gives, but the person that has a Kind Heart. One time the entire pp money my family had was ( 100 naira and we were 11•, contemplating buying Garri with it. A schoolmate who was hungry and stranded came along to my house to ask for money to head back home and my father gave him the only 100 naira we had. To him, getting that young boy home was more important than the Garri we wanted to buy and drink,” she narrated.

This was however followed by a backlash that targeted the authenticity of the story as some trolls called a follow-up act after Ifu Ennada did an N100K giveaway.

See some reactions below: