I’ll Never Leave My Baby Daddy To Become A Wife – Actress Uche Ogbodo

Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo has said that she will never leave her baby daddy to become a wife to another man.

The movie star made this known to a fan who asked her if she is willing to accept another man’s hand in marriage if the offer comes for her.

“Ask me anything,” the actress posted on her Instagram Story.

“If someone asks you to marry him now, will you accept and leave your baby’s father,” the fan asked.

“Never,” Uche Ogbodo wrote in reply.

Information Nigeria recalls that the actress revealed how she was abandoned and uncared for during her first pregnancy.