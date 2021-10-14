“I’m Focused On Building My Brand,” BBNaija’s Saskay Speaks On Relationship With Jay Paul, Cross

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye former housemate, Tsakute Jonah, better known as Saskay, has issued a statement regarding her relationship with Jay Paul and Cross.

The 21-year-old reality TV star took to her Instagram Stories to alert her fans and followers that she is only focused on building her brand.

“I would say this once. Jay Paul and Cross are both my friends and there’s absolutely no bad blood amongst us. As per relationship wise, Saskay is more focused on building her brand now, love will come later ❤️. Please, I wouldn’t be entertaining any more questions on this. Thank you,” she wrote.

