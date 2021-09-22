I Had Feelings For Jay Paul, Cross – Saskay

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye former housemate, Saskay has revealed that she liked male housemates Cross and Jay Paul.

Saskay said this during her recent interview on Big Brother Naija Unlocked.

The 21-year-old Adamawa State-born dark-skinned beauty said that she had feelings for both Jay Paul and Cross which is why she couldn’t tell Cross to leave her alone in the house.

The reality TV star also said that the only reason why it seemed that she got close to Jay Paul in the house was that he was the one who got closer to her.

Saskay noted that she did not get the right energy from the other male housemates – Cross and Yousef – who liked her in the house.