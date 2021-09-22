Why I No Longer Judge People – Toke Makinwa

Popular on-air personality, Toke Makinwa, has explained why she stopped trying to judge people.

The media personality took to her Twitter page to share the lengthy reason for her change of stance.

In her words:

“I see a lot of people judge things they have never experienced, make the money first before you say “I will never do this or buy that”. We can all speak on it from the outside but until you’ve been tested and done different, don’t speak on it.

I don’t judge people cos I have come to understand that life comes at everybody, that breakfast is real. You’ll see your self doing things you swore you would never do, guess what another season of your life will happen and you’ll find yourself again. Give yourself some grace.”