How To Identify A Fake Pastor – Uti Nwachukwu

By
Damilola Ayomide
-

Popular media personality, Uti Nwachukwu has shared the easiest ways to identify a fake pastor or man of God.

The Big Brother Africa season five winner cum actor and TV personality took to his Twitter page to list the features of a fake pastor.

Read AlsoUti Nwachukwu speaks on Maria’s shocking eviction from Big Brother Naija show

In his words:

A bitter inconvenient truth to accept: if your MOG – preaches mostly about prosperity; – perpetuates hate and intolerance; – encourages you to pray for your enemies to die; – judges people based on their appearance (looks, dressing), financially/social/born again status; is chronically involved in politics; threatens/emotionally blackmails you with peril in order to get you to give tithes and offerings; – leaves you feeling fearful and guilty everytime you leave their presence, then sorry to tell you, but you’ve been tricked into worshiping the devil in disguise.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here