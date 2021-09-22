How To Identify A Fake Pastor – Uti Nwachukwu

Popular media personality, Uti Nwachukwu has shared the easiest ways to identify a fake pastor or man of God.

The Big Brother Africa season five winner cum actor and TV personality took to his Twitter page to list the features of a fake pastor.

In his words:

“A bitter inconvenient truth to accept: if your MOG – preaches mostly about prosperity; – perpetuates hate and intolerance; – encourages you to pray for your enemies to die; – judges people based on their appearance (looks, dressing), financially/social/born again status; is chronically involved in politics; threatens/emotionally blackmails you with peril in order to get you to give tithes and offerings; – leaves you feeling fearful and guilty everytime you leave their presence, then sorry to tell you, but you’ve been tricked into worshiping the devil in disguise.”