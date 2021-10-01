Lawan Calls For Unity, Faith In Nigeria

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan has urged Nigerians to live in unity and also continue to keep the faith in the nation for the progress of the country.

Senator Lawan in his independence message to Nigerians said, “this is the first year of our seventh decade as a nation and also the second year of the third decade of the Fourth Republic.

“Let us keep faith with Nigeria and continue as one people to work for our collective security and prosperity. May God continue to bless Nigeria,” Lawan said.

“I find it remarkable that we are living in the longest era of democracy in our history as a nation.

“That may seem modest as an achievement but it is an additional cause for celebration in the light of our political experience,” the lawmaker added.

Also Read: Independence Day: Nigeria Will Attain Its Full Potentials— Kwara Gov AbdulRazaq

He noted that the challenges and events of the last six decades have brought lessons.

“Over six decades on, the journey has been eventful and the challenges enormous. But we can be proud of the progress that we have made, draw lessons from the missteps, and rededicate ourselves to our historic mission of nation-building. We should never abandon that mission.

“Our founding fathers encountered difficulties from the diversity of our people and country. But they realized that the feature is not unique to us and so they wisely embraced it as a potential source of strength.

“That is why they resolutely bound us into an indissoluble union. They had a dream of a diverse, united, and prosperous Nigeria as a beckon of hope to Africa and the entire Black World”.