“Leave Me Alone,” Actress Mary Njoku Slams Fashion Critics

Nollywood actress, Mary Remmy Njoku has appealed to fashion critics to leave her alone and allow her to dress the way she wants to.

The CEO of Rok Studios took to her Instagram page to announce to the critics that she is not interested in conforming to fashion and beauty trends.

The mother of three further said that people are more concerned about looking the part of a boss or a slay queen than actually being one.

“Leave me alone. If I no meet your “mannequin expectations” of a role model, change me. I beg you. I no do again. If my local self can be Mary Njoku, it says a lot about your posh self. Misplaced priority,” she said.