Why I Directed Appointees With Political Ambitions To Resign – Ortom

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has revealed that he directed appointees in his government with political ambitions for the 2023 general elections to resign.

Recall that at least 14 appointees of the state government, including four commissioners, the governor’s spokesman and his chief of staff tendered their resignation letters in accordance with the September 30, 2021 deadline.

Ortom, speaking to journalists in Makurdi shortly after the interdenominational church service held at Chapel of Grace in the Government House to mark the country’s 61st Independence Day celebration, stated that the need to finish strong propelled his directive.

Also Read: Ortom’s Chief Of Staff, 4 Commissioners Resign

“They (appointees) are good people. I gave the directive that those who want to contest elections should resign and that’s what they have done. They have done the right thing by resigning.

“I will replace those who have resigned so that we can finish strong. If we finish strong, it becomes easier for whoever is nominated in my party (PDP) for any elective position to win the election,” he said.