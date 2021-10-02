Sycophants Ruling Nigeria – Ortom

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has stated that sycophants have taken over the leadership of Nigeria.

Ortom also stated that the leaders of the country including himself have failed the citizens as nothing significant was happening in every sphere of the nation.

He told journalists in Makurdi shortly after the Church service held at the Chapel of Grace, Government House, Makurdi, to mark this year’s Independence celebration.

“There is nothing to celebrate, that’s why here in Benue state, we choose to celebrate God for giving us life. We cannot celebrate anything; is it the economy close to N600 per dollar?. Is it what?”

“What are we celebrating as a people? We leaders have failed. We leaders have failed this country. Sycophants, mediocres are the ones ruling. They have taken over. Corruption has taken over this country and in every sphere of life, nothing is happening.

“But, we need to celebrate God for keeping us alive, maybe tomorrow we can have a better Nigeria. But for now, I won’t deceive you, there is nothing to celebrate,” he said.