We Have No Reason To Lose Hope, Sanwo-Olu Tells Nigerians

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has asked Nigerians not to lose hope in the country despite the challenges the nation has been confronted with.

The governor stated this on Friday during Nigeria’s 61st Independence Anniversary celebration held at the Agege Stadium in Lagos.

He stated that although the challenges confronting Nigeria in the last 61 years are daunting, they are certainly not insurmountable.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, therefore, urged Nigerians to unite with renewed determination and commitment to move the country forward against all odds.

“As we celebrate today, we do so mindfully of the various challenges confronting us as a nation and as a State. But we are equally mindful of the various vistas of progress that have opened up, and which continue to give us hope that we can achieve the Nigeria of our dreams.

“Even in the face of the many challenges confronting us as a people and as a nation, my message to every Nigerian at this time is that we have no reason to lose hope. There is enough evidence around us of the fact that while we are not yet where we would like to be as a country and as a people, we are also no longer where we used to be,” Governor Sanwo-Olu said.