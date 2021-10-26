Marwa Asks NDLEA Strike Force Corps To Be ‘Ruthless’ With Drug Barons

Chairman of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Buba Marwa has charged officers of the agency to go all out and root out drug barons and cartels from their hideouts across the country.

Marwa gave the directive on Monday at the special operations training graduation ceremony for 143 officers of the strike force corps held at the Nigerian Army School of Infantry (NASI), Jaji, Kaduna state.

He stated that the strike force is part of the NDLEA’s efforts to tackle drug trafficking in the country.

“We are conscious of our job to block and prevent availability of narcotic drugs, and that necessitated the formation of the strike force to enhance our capability for complex operations,” Marwa said.

“With the training and graduation of these officers and men today, we serve a notice to the drug barons and cartels who are yet to get the message to quit the criminal trade, that these well-trained officers and men are coming to smoke them out as a formidable force anywhere in the country.

“As we equip and arm you well, be ruthless with the criminal gangs and merchants of death. Equally, I will implore you to display professionalism, discipline and respect for human rights in your operations.”